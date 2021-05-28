Next Week on the Street: May 31 to June 4

The Latest survey report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of COVID-19 Outbreak- Fast Casual Restaurants segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Blaze Pizza, Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs), Sweetgreen, Chipotle Mexican Grill, LYKE Kitchen, DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS, Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express), Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint, PizzaRev, Smashburger, MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Pie Five Pizza &pizza, Five Guys Holdings, Shake Shack, Panera Bread, Godfather’s Pizza & Noodles & Company.