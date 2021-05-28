Next Week on the Street: May 31 to June 4

Though Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) stock was cut in half during the dark days of February and March of last year, Wall Street quickly realized that convenient fast food would probably be towards the bottom of the list of things to be cut by hard-hit consumers who were tightening the proverbial belts. So back the stock roared and since this time last year, aside from last week’s pop and a little bit of weakness in Q1, it’s traded broadly sideways at its pre-pandemic levels. It’s not unreasonable for us to start wondering what kind of factors are in place that might give it the jolt it needs to kick on from here.