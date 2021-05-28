Cancel
How can you not buy this chart?

28 days ago
investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still some very basic things that we can look to for exposure in an inflationary setup. One of those is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC). This is a fund that claims to track a basket of commodity prices. As an investment this fund has been pretty disappointing for a decade. But even fundamental setup aside, from technician's perspective, how can you not buy this chart? These are the kinds of setups traders look for.

