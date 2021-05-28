How can you not buy this chart?
There are still some very basic things that we can look to for exposure in an inflationary setup. One of those is the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSE:DBC). This is a fund that claims to track a basket of commodity prices. As an investment this fund has been pretty disappointing for a decade. But even fundamental setup aside, from technician's perspective, how can you not buy this chart? These are the kinds of setups traders look for.www.investing.com