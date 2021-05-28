How can you not buy this chart?

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.