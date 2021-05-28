Cancel
Premier League

Manchester United Plan Shock Swap Involving David de Gea and Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper Jan Oblak

By Amreen
90min.com
 20 days ago

Manchester United are reportedly planning an audacious swap deal involving David de Gea and Atletico Madrid stop stopper Jan Oblak in the upcoming summer transfer window. Oblak is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world as United look to bring in a replacement for De Gea and solidify their number one position. According to the Daily Mail, who quote The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to offer De Gea to Atleti in a player-plus-cash deal to help bring down Oblak's £70million asking price.

