Let's all breath a collective sigh of relief: The world is opening back up, travel is taking place again, and summer vacations are a go. But if the pandemic taught us anything at all, it is that life is full of all kinds of wild and unpleasant surprises, and it's a good idea to prepare (as best as possible) for the unexpected. Which brings us to the subject of insurance-more specifically, travel insurance, and the importance of including that purchase in your travel preparations.