Link Love: 05/28/2021

Almost invariably, the successful among us point to some teacher—whether that person held the title, or merely, and most importantly, had ability—whose guidance and inspiration made all the difference. As John Steinbeck once said, “I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists.”1 Some of these teachers—Thomas Eakins, Hans Hofmann— enjoyed a pedagogical reputation that rivaled their renown as practicing artists. But, as if to confirm that cutting adage, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach,” many remain as forgotten as their pupils. With The Prismatic Palette: Frank Vincent DuMond and his Students, Connecticut’s Lyman Allyn Art Museum celebrates an artist whose dedication to teaching may have eclipsed his own work, but whose career constituted a success not measured by fame.