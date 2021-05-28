Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Link Love: 05/28/2021

By Deborah Shapiro
Smithsonian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the New York Times virtually rebuilds Black Wall Street... [via New York Times]. ...the Library of Congress unveils a research guide... [via Carla Hayden]. ...and National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) curator Paul Gardullo remembers the Greenwood community...

siarchives.si.edu
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hayden
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#The Tulsa Race Massacre#The New York Times#The Library Of Congress#Nmaahc#Smithsonian Magazine#The Washington Post#Hyperallergic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Efrén Divided (Paperback)

“This book is, unfortunately, very relevant to our current political climate and to too many young readers. That’s what makes it so important. When Efrén’s mother is suddenly deported, he has to figure out how to balance his relationships at school with his new responsibilities at home. As if middle school wasn’t hard enough! Reading about those most affected by the immigration crisis will make anyone want to take action to change this story to fiction.”
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

The House in the Cerulean Sea (Paperback)

(science fiction/fantasy pb) A NEW YORK TIMES, USA TODAY, and WASHINGTON POST BESTSELLER!. One of Publishers Weekly's "Most Anticipated Books of Spring 2020" One of Book Riot’s “20 Must-Read Feel-Good Fantasies”. Lambda Literary Award-winning author TJ Klune’s bestselling, breakout contemporary fantasy that's "1984 meets The Umbrella Academy with a pinch...
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

Ground Zero (Hardcover)

The instant #1 New York Times bestseller. In time for the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, master storyteller Alan Gratz (Refugee) delivers a pulse-pounding and unforgettable take on history and hope, revenge and fear -- and the stunning links between the past and present. September 11, 2001, New York City: Brandon...
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

The Rose Code: A Novel (Paperback)

Mab, Osla and Beth all working during WW2 at Bletchly Park. I enjoyed this historical fiction read which has a few real life historical names thrown in- Prince Phillip, Alan Turing, and a few others. I have really enjoyed all of Kate's books and this one is a fav. —...
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

7 Books About Teen Friendships From the 1970s to the 2000s

If you enjoy reading Electric Literature, join our mailing list! We’ll send you the best of EL each week, and you’ll be the first to know about upcoming submissions periods and virtual events. One of the reasons I’m fascinated by teenage friendships is because my own experience during those years...
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

For the Wolf (The Wilderwood #1) (Paperback)

The first daughter is for the Throne. The second daughter is for the Wolf. For fans of Uprooted and The Bear and the Nightingale comes a dark, sweeping debut fantasy novel about a young woman who must be sacrificed to the legendary Wolf of the Wood to save her kingdom. But not all legends are true, and the Wolf isn't the only danger lurking in the Wilderwood.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Blood Like Magic (Hardcover)

A rich, dark urban fantasy debut following a teen witch who is given a horrifying task: sacrificing her first love to save her family’s magic. The problem is, she’s never been in love—she’ll have to find the perfect guy before she can kill him. After years of waiting for her...
Kidsflyleafbooks.com

The Islanders (Hardcover)

“Storytelling for young readers at its finest—equal parts summer adventure and environmental suspense…[a] love letter to family, friendship, and the natural world.” —Kwame Alexander, New York Times bestselling author of The Crossover. From New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe comes a beautiful story of friendship, loss, and the...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

A Song Below Water: A Novel (Paperback)

Bethany C. Morrow's A Song Below Water is the story for today’s readers — a captivating modern fantasy about Black sirens, friendship, and self-discovery set against the challenges of today's racism and sexism. In a society determined to keep her under lock and key, Tavia must hide her siren powers.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Of Curses and Kisses (Rosetta Academy) (Paperback)

“Fans of Menon’s frothy, contemporary rom-coms will be excited for this venture into new territory.” —Booklist. “[A] dreamy, sassy confection of a romance…Funny, extravagant, and satisfying.” —Shelf Awareness. From the New York Times bestselling author of When Dimple Met Rishi comes the first novel in a brand-new series set at...
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

The Ravens (Paperback)

From New York Times best-selling authors Kass Morgan and Danielle Paige comes a thrilling, dark contemporary fantasy about a prestigious sorority of witches and two girls caught up in its world of sinister magic and betrayals. At first glance, the sisters of ultra-exclusive Kappa Rho Nu—the Ravens—seem like typical sorority...
Visual Artnyjournalofbooks.com

Marimekko: The Art of Printmaking

Marimekko: The Art of Printmaking is a celebration for one of the most renowned and recognizable “créateurs” of the last and present centuries. Remarkably, even the most dedicated and educated fashionphile has assumed that the brand and its namesake are Asian and that assumption couldn’t be further from the truth. You’ll have to read the book to find out its roots.
Entertainmentthemagazineantiques.com

Masterful Mentor

Almost invariably, the successful among us point to some teacher—whether that person held the title, or merely, and most importantly, had ability—whose guidance and inspiration made all the difference. As John Steinbeck once said, “I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists.”1 Some of these teachers—Thomas Eakins, Hans Hofmann— enjoyed a pedagogical reputation that rivaled their renown as practicing artists. But, as if to confirm that cutting adage, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach,” many remain as forgotten as their pupils. With The Prismatic Palette: Frank Vincent DuMond and his Students, Connecticut’s Lyman Allyn Art Museum celebrates an artist whose dedication to teaching may have eclipsed his own work, but whose career constituted a success not measured by fame.
Celebritieswssbradio.org

Mary Louise Kelly

Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine. Previously, she spent a decade as national security correspondent for NPR News, and she's kept that focus in her role as anchor. That's meant taking All Things Considered to Russia, North Korea, and beyond (including live coverage from Helsinki, for the infamous Trump-Putin summit). Her past reporting has tracked the CIA and other spy agencies, terrorism, wars, and rising nuclear powers. Kelly's assignments have found her deep in interviews at the Khyber Pass, at mosques in Hamburg, and in grimy Belfast bars.
TV & Videostalkingbiznews.com

AP hires Peterson as a video journalist

Brittany Peterson is joining The Associated Press water team as a video journalist. The four-time Emmy Award-winning video journalist comes from McClatchy where she was a video journalist covering environmental issues. Peterson was also a producer at Thomson Reuters. She has also freelanced for The Associated Press, AFP, The Nation,...
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book Five The Last Olympian (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book Five) (Percy Jackson & the Olympians #5) (Paperback)

The momentous final book in the New York Times #1 best-selling series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now available in paperback. All year the half-bloods have been preparing for battle against the Titans, knowing the odds are against them. Kronos is stronger than ever, and with every god and half-blood he recruits, his power only grows.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Pages & Co.: The Map of Stories (Paperback)

The third magical bookwandering adventure in the nationally bestselling Pages & Co. series, featuring Tilly Pages as she journeys to Washington, DC, to wander inside the books at the Library of Congress. Perfect for fans of Inkheart and The Land of Stories. Tilly and Oskar embark on an impromptu trip...
Politicsgript.ie

New York Times retracts claim Babylon Bee is ‘misinformation’

The newspaper had claimed that satirical website The Babylon Bee “trafficked in misinformation.”. The New York Times has retracted its claim that The Babylon Bee is guilty of misinformation “under the guise of satire” after the satire site’s CEO Seth Dillon announced he was considering legal action. Dillon informed his...
Books & Literatureballastbookco.com

Dragon Pearl (Paperback)

Best-selling author Rick Riordan presents Yoon Ha Lee's space opera about thirteen-year-old Min, who comes from a long line of fox spirits. But you’d never know it by looking at her. To keep the family safe, Min’s mother insists that none of them use any fox-magic, such as Charm or shape-shifting. They must appear human at all times.