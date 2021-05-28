Cancel
Motorsports

Nothing to choose between Repsol Honda Team riders on Friday in Mugello

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We did not change the setting of the bike a lot today, we worked more on small things and the position of the bike to help my riding. We need to be patient; I am not riding like I want to be riding and we could understand our limitations quite quickly. I knew it would be a hard weekend before we started. Tomorrow we will see the situation but for the moment we are focusing on ourselves, doing our laps and working on what we need to do. At the end of FP2 we did a bit of a time attack and were able to improve our position a bit.”

Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Repsol Honda Team build potential in Barcelona

“It’s been a strange day honestly speaking. Normally this isn’t my best track because it’s hot with low grip and I’m a rider who prefers different conditions. The times came quite easily in the morning as well as in the afternoon, we were not pushing a lot and the times were coming. But when we put the soft on the rear of the bike, everyone gains extra time but we can’t quite find it so this is where we are suffering at the moment. Aside from this, our feeling is very good and we have started the weekend well. We also have to say well done for the new Turn 10, it’s very nice”
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Miller satisfied with sixth at Mugello

Jack Miller was left satisfied by finishing sixth in the Italian Grand Prix in light of his struggles at Mugello last weekend and in previous MotoGP seasons. The Queenslander had won the preceding two races of the current campaign but arrived at the Tuscan circuit with a record of just one point from his five premier class starts there.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Valentino Rossi’s 25 years of MotoGP at Mugello

Valentino Rossi rode his first international race at Mugello in June 1995 and may have ridden his last on Sunday. During those 27 years he has twice not raced at Mugello – in 2010 when he broke a leg in practice and last year when Covid-19 cancelled the Italian GP.
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Productive Catalan Test for Repsol Honda Team

With 159 laps between them, Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro made the most of the latest in-season MotoGP test as they worked through an extensive list. For the second time in 2021, the MotoGP World Championship was back out on track on Monday for an in-season test. After a difficult start to the season, it was a crucial test for the Repsol Honda Team and both riders were some of the first out on track.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Team Suzuki Ecstar rider to sit out Catalunya MotoGP

Alex Rins has been ruled out of his home GP after a cycling accident. The Team Suzuki Ecstar rider will unfortunately have to sit out the Grand Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya due to an unfortunate accident he suffered while training this morning with his bicycle on track. The Spaniard...
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Repsol Honda Team Trial 2021 photo gallery

We would like to share a selection of some of the best images from a photo shoot at a Repsol service station located in Bassella (Lleida, Spain) when there are only a few days until the start of the TrialGP World Championship. Our riders and the rest of the team...
MotorsportsAsphalt & Rubber

Sylvain Guintoli Talks Through a Lap Around Mugello

In case international travel ever opens up again, you will want to get yourself to Italy as soon as possible and ride one of the world’s most iconic tracks: Mugello. I can tell you from personal experience, the Tuscan venue is unlike any other, and 200 mph wheelies never get old (though, they may take years off your life).
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Italy to kick off the TrialGP World Championship. Repsol Honda Team, all set for the greatest challenge

There are a lot of unknowns as we tackle Italy, but after the injury I have been very careful to make it to the opening championship event, making sure that the bone has held well. Anything could still happen because it has only been a month since the operation, but the goal is clear: get to Italy and get as many points as possible. I will try to make it through the weekend, which will be pretty tough as a month off can really take its toll on your fitness. On the other hand, we know from experience, as it’s not the first time that I’ve been through this, what could happen, but we will try to make the most of the good sensations and focus on the championship.
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Adriaan_26 leads the MotoGP eSport Champion with the Repsol Honda Team

A near perfect start to the 2021 season for defending champion Adriaan_26 as he took a first and second place finish at the opening round of the eSport season. The much-anticipated 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship is finally here and the Repsol Honda Team’s Adriaan_26 wasted no time in making his intentions for the year known. A race in Portimao and a second at the Mugello circuit opened the virtual season for the 11 riders fighting for glory.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Japanese teammate battled hard for Misano Podium

Gerloff Storms Through the Field, Nozane Scores Points in Saturday’s Race at Misano. GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane scored important FIM Superbike World Championship points in Race 1 at Misano, with the American storming through to 12th from the pit lane, while his Japanese teammate battled hard to a 13th place result.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Sim Racing: 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship Mugello

AndrewZh finishes in fifth and third place respectively in Race 1 and Race 2 of Round 1 of the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship. After securing the start from pole position both at the Portuguese race track and at the Tuscan circuit, Saveri confirmed himself as one of the main protagonists in both races. Controlling his virtual Desmosedici GP bike, the rider from Bologna immediately took the lead in Race 1, but a mistake a few laps from the end saw him crashing, forcing him to rejoin in fifth place where he eventually crossed the finish line. After a good start in Race 2 at Mugello, Andrea was immediately in the fight for the top positions, managing to finish the race in third place to take his first podium of the season.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Starting second on the grid, Razgatlioglu first attempted to pass polesitter Rinaldi at Turn 4 on the opening lap, only to run wide and allow an opportunistic Jonathan Rea to pass both of them in one move. However, six-time champion Rea didn’t have the pace to head the pack on...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Emphatic Victory for Yamaha in WorldSBK Misano Race 2

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu took a popular first win of his 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship campaign, in the third round held at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” today. In the 10-lap Superpole Race this morning and the 21-lap Race 2, Razgatlıoğlu made two great starts...
Motorsportsava360.com

Vinales: You have to be “crazy” fighting Ducati riders

Vinales backed up his Qatar GP victory with a fifth-place finish in the Doha race having had to recover from 11th in the opening stages due to a poor start. He had similarly strong pace to that of race-winning teammate Fabio Quartararo as he carved through the pack, but a mistake fighting with Pramac’s Jorge Martin in the closing stages cost him a podium and dropped him behind Suzuki’s Alex Rins.
CarsGear Patrol

The Best Motorcycles for Shorter Riders

Finding a motorcycle when you’re, shall we say, a particular size can be taxing. The majority of the market is built around the idea of the ‘average’ rider — which means finding a bike when you’re a bigger or smaller than the mean narrows your options. That's especially true for those of us who happen to be slight of scale. (Tall people, after all, can just hunch over more, but we short folks can't stretch ourselves bigger.)
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Lacklustre performances from Mercedes in Monaco and Baku has allowed Red Bull to take the lead of both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship battles. But despite Red Bull having been the pace-setters recently, it is under no illusions about the strengths of the Mercedes team, plus it is aware about the return to more traditional race tracks rather than street circuits will be a help.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Tough Saturday for BMW Motorrad Motorsport at Misano WorldSBK

Misano. The FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) is at Misano on the Italian Adriatic coast, this weekend for round three of the 2021 season. Saturday proved to be a difficult day for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) from the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team ended the opening race in eighth and tenth place. Jonas Folger (GER / Bonovo MGM Racing) finished 16th, narrowly missing out on points. Eugene Laverty (IRL), riding for the Italian RC Squadra Corse team, was unable to take part in Superpole and race one following a crash in the morning’s free practice session.
MotorsportsCrash.net

Misano WorldSBK: Best weekend yet for rookie Bassani, claims three top tens

WorldSBK rookie Axel Bassani was certainly a star of the show during round three of the 2021 season at Misano, as he claimed three top ten finishes at his home race. Fellow Italian Michael Rinaldi was equally deserving of the high praise he received after taking two brilliant wins and a second, but for Bassani, two seventh place finishes and a sixth during the Superpole race was just as impressive.
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Rinaldi’s Misano wins silence critics

Rinaldi was promoted to the factory Ducati outfit in 2021 at the expense of Chaz Davies after finishing as the top independent rider with the GoEleven satellite squad last year with a victory at Aragon. However, not only the Italian rider failed to finish on the podium in the opening...