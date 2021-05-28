Nothing to choose between Repsol Honda Team riders on Friday in Mugello

There are a lot of unknowns as we tackle Italy, but after the injury I have been very careful to make it to the opening championship event, making sure that the bone has held well. Anything could still happen because it has only been a month since the operation, but the goal is clear: get to Italy and get as many points as possible. I will try to make it through the weekend, which will be pretty tough as a month off can really take its toll on your fitness. On the other hand, we know from experience, as it’s not the first time that I’ve been through this, what could happen, but we will try to make the most of the good sensations and focus on the championship.