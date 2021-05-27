Distinct internal states interact to shape food choice by modulating sensorimotor processing at global and local scales

Steve Bendefy explains the benefits of overhead stirring over magnetic stirring on a small scale - typically less than 500 ml reaction volume. Steve discusses techniques commonly used in process development and the advantage of using overhead stirring as early as possible in the research process to overcome issues associated with solids being influenced by the effect of a magnetic stirrer bar and how to overhead stir viscous reaction mixtures on a small scale. Do you use viscous materials that need overhead stirring? Scale up and down with our Reactor-Ready jacketed lab reactor system that mimic 10,000 L reactors used on plant scale. Radleys' Reactor-Ready jacketed laboratory reactor system, is designed as a universal jacketed lab reactor work station with a range of easily interchangeable vessels from 100 ml to 5 litres which can be configured to suit the chemistry and scale needed for each project. Easy to use, this one unique framework can replace many jacketed lab reactors, saving money and fumehood space by using one circulator with multiple setups. Reactor-Ready is ideal for organic chemistry, process chemistry, process development, medicinal chemistry, R&D research, polymer chemistry, academic research, API manufacture and CRO or contract synthesis. Reactor-Ready features: • Rapid vessel exchange with quick-release vessel clamps and wide bore hose couplings. • Range of standard (single and vacuum jacketed) glass reactor vessel – 250 ml to 5 L. • Range of process (single and vacuum jacketed) glass reactor vessel - 100 ml to 5 L Process Vessels. • Mimic the geometry of plant scale reactors and feature a 1.25 to 1 ratio of internal height to internal diameter, with dish shaped bottom. • DN100 vessel flange. • Accepts all leading brands of overhead stirring and allows easy, tool free adjustment. • Compact stainless-steel framework accepts all vessel sizes. • Self aligning stirrer coupling engages without the need for tools. • Temperature range: -70 ˚C to +230 ˚C (thermofluid temperature). • Innovative hose manifolds allow easy thermofluid drain down. • Wide range of accessory glassware including condensers, dropping funnels etc. • Optional software allows you to log and control 3rd party devices. Reactor-Ready also offers a range of accessories such as condensers, temperature probes, glass and PTFE lids, PTFE impellers and reflux divider kits. You can also automate your jacketed lab reactor system with our AVA Lab Control Software which controls and data logs all the periphery devices connected to your jacketed lab reactor, such as overhead stirrers, circulators and gravimetric additions modules for accurate liquid dosing. For more information visit: https://www.radleys.com/range/reactor... To book a demo visit: https://calendly.com/jacketed-lab-rea... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radleys_che... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radleyschemi... LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/77309​ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Radleys​ #medicinalchemistry #magneticstirrerhotplate #drugdiscovery.