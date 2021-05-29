Lots of Smarts from A Noise Within’s “Alice in Wonderland”

The creative director on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands joins us to analyze everything we see if the reveal trailer for this Borderlands spin-off game. Set within a game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes place inside a game of Bunkers and Badasses, first introduced in the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. In this trailer, we get a glimpse at the game's main antagonist, the Dragon Lord, voiced by Will Arnett. We also see snippets of new enemies such as skeletons from the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, as well as new enemy, shark with legs. In a series first, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will allow users to wield melee weapons along side the usual plethora of weapons. In addition, and building off the spell grenade system of Assault on Dragon Keep, players will be able to cast spells with their custom created characters. Oh and the game will allow player to shoot their guns WHILE casting spells. IGN will be covering Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as more information comes leading up to its release in early 2022.