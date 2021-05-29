Lots of Smarts from A Noise Within’s “Alice in Wonderland”
The next step in local theater productions is everywhere this spring – online, filmed performances. Pasadena’s A Noise Within Repertory Spring Season is wrapping up with two productions, both adaptations of beloved literature, Homer’s The Iliad and Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Both feature their strong regular Resident Artists; each face a welcome return for their season ticket holders. The company has also filmed a generous amount of additional content such as backgrounds on each performance and interviews with these artists and others, all free at anoisewithin.org.www.coloradoboulevard.net