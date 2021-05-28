Cancel
Books & Literature

Quick Note Poetry: Jim Morrison

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfamiliar faces. Not one to foresee. Uncomfortable traces, and then there is me. Walking through their emptiness, for they do not recognize. Their eyes are blind. Void of life’s skies. Void of life’s skies, the blindness in their eyes. They do not see me, and I’m left with emotional demise. Strangeness of people. Strangers of despise. Unfamiliar scents. Ugly scents in their eyes. Strangers in the space. Strangers of the trace. Strangers of ugliness; their gaze, I can’t erase. Strange people. Strange times. Strange land. Strange eyes. Strangeness of living. Just you wait and see. Their strange looks and perception is painful, to me!

Jim Morrison
