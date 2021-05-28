CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More inspections and heftier fines for over capacity public transport units

Chetumal
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleChetumal, Q.R. — Fines of 1,300 to 7,000 peso will be imposed on taxi drivers and public transport carriers who fail to comply with the maximum capacity allowances during the orange epidemiological light warned Juan Barrera Díaz, director of inspection...

