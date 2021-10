Two Acadiana men have been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Vinton. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to a store on Highway 109 in Vinton at 6:30 p.m. on October 18; there, police say they spoke with the victim, who said he was leaving the store when he saw a truck driving by. He told police the truck turned around, pulled back onto Highway 109, passed the store again, and as it was passing shots were fired from the truck.

VINTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO