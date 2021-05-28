CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico gets another shipment of more than 2.7 million vaccines

By Coronavirus Cancun
riviera-maya-news.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleMexico City, Mexico — The Ministry of Health has reported the arrival of more than 2.2 million vials of AstraZeneca vaccines and another 500,000 from Pfizer. The shipment arrived in Mexico City...

www.riviera-maya-news.com

riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico receives donation of 3.4 million AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S.

Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has reported the arrival of 3.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the United States. The plane load of vaccines touched down at the Mexico City International Airport around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE)...
WORLD
Reuters

Mexico sends another 130 migrants to Haiti by plane

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico sent 129 Haitian migrants by plane to their home country on Wednesday, officials said, after beginning flights to the capital of Port-au-Prince last week amid a jump in Haitian migrants moving to the U.S. border through Mexico. The United States has cleared thousands of Haitian...
DEL RIO, TX
erienewsnow.com

US to donate more than 17 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to African Union

The US will donate more than 17 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to the African Union, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday. Biden made the announcement when he met with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya on Thursday afternoon at the White House. The 17 million doses will be delivered to the African Union in the coming weeks, a senior administration official said. This donation is in addition to the 50 million doses the US has already sent to the African Union. Kenyatta is the first African leader Biden has welcomed to the White House during his presidency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marcelo Ebrard
WTAJ

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. The shots could begin in early November, with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas, if regulators […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
riviera-maya-news.com

Ministry of Health reports 20 of Mexico’s states in the green

Mexico City, Mexico — Twenty of Mexico’s 32 states have reached a green covid traffic light. For the week of October 18, nearly three-quarters of the country will advanced into a green epidemiological light, which means an increase in businesses and event capacities. The Ministry of Health reports no red...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Shipment#The Ministry Of Health#Covax#The United Nations
UPI News

Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations

Requiring COVID-19 shots for work, school or travel will boost vaccination rates without the backlash and mass walkouts that many have predicted, new research predicts. The findings come as growing numbers of U.S. states, cities and private companies start to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates. High-profile refusers like Brooklyn Nets' guard Kyrie Irving and Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich have incurred serious consequences for their defiance.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Americas
Pfizer
Health
Pharmaceuticals
AstraZeneca
Mexico City
Vaccines
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
MILITARY

