The highest-paid CEOs by state

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.