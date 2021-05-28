Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The highest-paid CEOs by state

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top-paid CEOs by state for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP’s general compensation study does.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#The Associated Press#Equilar#Ap#Align Technology#Palantir Technologies#Charter Communications#Costar Group#Norwegian Cruise Line#Motorola Solutions#Eli Lilly#Principal Financial Group#Amc Entertainment#Humana#Lumen Technologies#Wex#Discovery#Dairy Queen#Gop#General Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
Related
Erie County, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Erie County has state's highest unemployment rate

SANDUSKY — Erie County proved to have the highest unemployment rate in May among Ohio's 88 counties, at 7.7%, when Ohio officials released the state’s county unemployment figures Tuesday. Sandusky County came in second place for the dubious honor, at 7.2%. Erie County also had the state's highest unemployment rate...
Florida Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Missouri, DC & Florida: 10 states with highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates

The national COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 5 per 100,000 people, The New York Times reported. Using data from HHS, the Times is reporting the average number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized per 100,000 residents, along with daily COVID-19 hospitalization averages per state. Below are 10 places with the highest daily COVID-19...
EconomyMotley Fool

These 5 States Have the Highest Average Auto Insurance Premiums

Are your auto insurance rates sky high? It could be because you live in one of these states. Where you live is one of the most important factors in determining your auto insurance rates. While prices can vary widely even between adjacent ZIP codes, drivers in some states just pay more than those in other states, often due to laws or statistical factors that are out of their control.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...
Health Servicesadvisory.com

The 31 health care CEOs rated highest by employees, according to Glassdoor

Four hospital and health system CEOs made Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice Awards list, which recognizes CEOs who have received the highest employee ratings on the career website. Methodology. Glassdoor compiled the ratings list, released Tuesday, based on voluntary, anonymous feedback that site users provide when they review their organization on...
Public Healthnwaonline.com

State covid hospitalizations reach highest level since March 10

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals rose Monday for the seventh straight day, reaching its highest level since March 10. The 90 cases that were added to the state's tallies, however, was a slightly smaller increase than the one the previous Monday. After two days in which the...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Lowest rates, highest hurdles: Southern states tackle vaccine gap

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — At the beginning of the pandemic, LaShonda McKinney knew access to transportation would be a barrier for some people in the rural Mississippi Delta who needed a COVID-19 test. McKinney, a Bolivar County native, offered people free rides through the county’s council on aging, where she serves as executive director.
Westminster, CObizwest.com

The List: Ball Corp.’s Hayes tops list of highest-paid execs

John Hayes, president and CEO of Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), topped BizWest’s latest list of highest-paid executives for 2020. The list ranks executives of locally based public companies by total compensation, as reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Hayes’ 2020 compensation totaled $13.88 million, up from $11.86...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Open Sky CEO named to state industry board

Ken Bates, president and CEO of Open Sky Community Services in Worcester, has been named to the Association of Developmental Disabilities Providers board of directors, a statewide association, Open Sky announced on Thursday. AADP focuses on issues related to developmental and intellectual disabilities, autism and brain injury services. The organization...
Technologyamericanbankingnews.com

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Nevada Statecdcgamingreports.com

Nevada: Two gaming licensees punished with fines for violating regulations

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday ordered $70,000 in fines against gaming licensees, including the casino operator of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Commissioners voted unanimously to assess fines against MGNV, LLC, doing business as Mohegan Sun Casino Las Vegas. The Mohegan Tribe is one of three partners operating Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Florida leads nation in new daily cases of COVID-19, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. - Things may be feeling more normal in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially in the Sunshine State. Florida leads the nation for new daily cases of COVID-19 and Bay Area hospitals say the patients landing in their beds tend to be younger and unvaccinated.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Judge presses Giuliani, others on $1.3 billion defamation claims

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday grilled Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others during a hearing in Washington, D.C., federal court on the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits a voting machine company filed against each of them for spreading false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.