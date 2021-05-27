Cancel
Hampton, VA

Hampton University President Dr. William H. Harvey Awards Inaugural Norma B. Harvey Character Award to Dr. Chutima Boonthum-Denecke

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHampton, VA. (May 27, 2021) — Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President, has named Dr. Chutima Boonthum-Denecke, Professor of Computer Science, as the inaugural recipient of the Norma B. Harvey Character Award. The newly established award, born from Dr. Harvey’s latest gift of $100,000 to Hampton University and named for his wife of 54 years, is given to a faculty member whose actions demonstrate good character and encourage character development in other University constituents. As a recipient of the award, she will receive a $1,000 bonus to be used at her discretion.

