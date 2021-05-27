UTEP Selected to Influential Group of Universities Dedicated to the Advancement of Space-Related Research
EL PASO, Texas — The University of Texas at El Paso has joined the ranks of the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a nonprofit corporation comprised of 114 universities that have demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of space-related science, technology and engineering. The California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago are also among the association’s member institutions.www.utep.edu