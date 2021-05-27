Lake Charles Man Arrested for 25 Counts of Forgery & Fraud
Lake Charles Man Arrested for 25 Counts of Forgery & Fraud. A Lake Charles man has been arrested and charged with 25 counts of forgery and fraud involving a local non-profit. From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles, LA – On August 10, 2020, Detectives received a report of theft in which a local non-profit organization found records showing Austin Tyler Ramos had stolen funds from the charity in a scheme relating to fraudulent house fires.calcasieu.info