DUNDALK — William Edward Underwood Jr. (Billy) Maintenance Technician for the Port of Authority and lifelong resident of Dundalk, MD died unexpectedly on May 21, 2021 at the age of 57. Billy is survived by his father William Underwood Sr. (Ted) (wife Brenda); loving wife Kimberly (nee Vogel); his daughter Erin (husband Brett) and his 3 granddaughters, Braelynn, Brooklynn and Rielynn; son William III and his grandson Jace; Brother Matthew (wife Mary), Randal (wife Joyce), Timothy (wife Brenda Ann); Sister Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Gladys May Underwood (nee Douglas). A viewing will be held 4-7pm on Thursday May 27, 2021 at Connelly Funeral Home on 7110 Sollers Point Rd. A service will be held starting at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org/?form=donate.