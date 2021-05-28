Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Review

Intel 11th Gen brings with it the promises of major improvements, especially on the laptop front, and with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 we had a chance to test the potential of what this could mean for buyers. The ultra-portable laptop brings with it a great battery, fast performance, and a design that will make even Apple fans envious. After testing it for the better part of two weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 delivers one of the best business and light entertainment experiences you can find, especially in the svelte form factor, and definitely if you already are a part of the Galaxy ecosystem.