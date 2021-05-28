CARROT Alarm - Talking Alarm Clock

Nixie tube clock always brings retrofuturism vibe, it would be a great gift to anyone including yourself, but especially geeks. This table clock comes with a remote control to set different color settings. Place it on your work desk or coffee table, it would become a conversation starter, it displays time futuristic way. Each clock is hand assembled, featuring vintage style with those nixie tubes that light up the room when it’s dark. The clock provides you with accurate time along with loud alarm. For your information, this clock only displays 24 hours, the right and left buttons can be used to increase/decrease the number, use the middle button to set up the alarm. [Buy It Here]