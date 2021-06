In this article Steve DeMott explains his approach to Bus Compression. Why is it important and what does it achieve?. Compression is a big deal in audio production. That’s probably why there are so many articles & videos about them. I admit that I love compression & compressors. Used properly they can be magic to a mix. With that said, this is not going to be an article that will explain the basics of what compression is, and how it works. That’s been covered ad nauseum. We’re going to get right into the nitty gritty of compression & discuss the intricacies of how it works. So, while this article could be about compression in mastering, it is really an article about mastering the art of 2-bus compression.