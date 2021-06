Yes, the In The Heights movie has a long runtime, but you’re going to want to put off your bathroom run for just a few more minutes when the credits begin to roll. Why? Well, first of all, it takes a village to make a spectacle of a movie like In the Heights, and it’s polite to honor all the people who worked on the film. But, more importantly, if you’re patient and wait to the very end of the credits. there is an In the Heights end credits scene that you absolutely do not want to miss.