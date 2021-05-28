Cancel
Here Is Why You Don’t Wish Someone a Happy Memorial Day

By Krystal Montez
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 20 days ago
Is it rude to wish someone a Happy Memorial Day? Is Memorial Day a day where you should thank a veteran? Simply put, veterans day is a day to honor all those who have served and Memorial Day is observed for all those who lost their lives while fighting for our country.

