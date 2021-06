Just hours after we published an episode looking at all the angles and inflexion points in a 2-2 Jazz-Clippers battle, the series changed completely. It felt weird to leave last night’s podcast sitting out there without reacting to the news that Kawhi Leonard will miss the remainder of this series with a knee injury. So Dan Clayton jumped back on the mic and recorded a quick addendum where he talks about how unfortunate it is that we don’t get to see this heavyweight matchup unfold with the stars involved, as well as a look at how the Clippers might adjust and some pedantic rambling about “asterisks” and why whoever wins this tournament will be a deserving champion after weathering this season.