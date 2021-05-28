Name tags carry necessary information for first responders
Dear Heloise: My husband and I are in our early 60s and have some mild health issues. We decided to use dog tags, such as the ones the military uses, to have our names, phone number, address and blood type printed on one side, and our doctor’s name and phone number printed on the other side. Today, you never know what will happen. An accident, stroke or anything can make it impossible to speak when you need to convey information to first responders. We wear these tags whenever we leave the house.www.avpress.com