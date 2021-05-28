Name tags carry necessary information for first responders

The need to change the name arose for several reasons. Women want to go through this name change process because they want a new last name that is the same as their husband’s. Some people want a new name just because they don’t like their real name. Sometimes divorced women want their maiden name or new name back. Parents also want to change the name of their minor so that the name of the biological father is reflected in the child’s name. In short, there are many reasons why people sometimes want to change their name.