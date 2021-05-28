Organic Sales Hit New Record of Nearly $62 Billion in 2020
Organic sales hit a new milestone in 2020, reaching a sales value of $61.9 billion. The figure represents a 12.4 percent increase over 2019, according to a report from the Organic Trade Association (OTA). By comparison, the growth rate in sales between 2018 and 2019 was five percent. It marks the first time for double-digit sales growth since 2015. A major contributor to increased organic sales was the impact that COVID-19 had on consumer habits.agnetwest.com