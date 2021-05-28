Cancel
Organic Sales Hit New Record of Nearly $62 Billion in 2020

agnetwest.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic sales hit a new milestone in 2020, reaching a sales value of $61.9 billion. The figure represents a 12.4 percent increase over 2019, according to a report from the Organic Trade Association (OTA). By comparison, the growth rate in sales between 2018 and 2019 was five percent. It marks the first time for double-digit sales growth since 2015. A major contributor to increased organic sales was the impact that COVID-19 had on consumer habits.

Economywtvbam.com

U.S. Fed reverse repo volume hits record $813.57 billion

(Reuters) – Volume in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase operation reached a record $813.573 billion on Wednesday as financial institutions continued to pour cash into the overnight facility. The daily operation, which included 73 bidders, was up from $791.6 billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March,...
Stocksdnyuz.com

Nasdaq hovers near record levels as factory activity scales new peak

June 23 – The Nasdaq hovered near its all-time high on Wednesday, helped by a boost from Tesla shares, with investors cheering data that showed a record peak for U.S. factory activity in June. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a reading...
Real Estatebdmag.com

Existing Home Sales Hit Record High in May

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), median existing-home prices soared 236% year-over-year to a record high of $350,300…. https://www.inman.com/2021/06/22/existing-home-prices-hit-record-high-as-sales-dip-slightly-in-may-nar/
Real Estaterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Home prices in the US hit another record, but sales are slowing down

Home prices in the US continued to climb in May, rising at the fastest pace on record and reaching new highs. But those high prices and continued low inventory are squeezing would-be buyers out of the market. The median existing home price in May was $350,300, according to a report...
Real EstateBowling Green Daily News

Real estate sales volume hits another record

Southcentral Kentucky’s real estate market continues to set records. The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky said May sales numbers set the all-time monthly sales volume record, reaching $74,647,006, up 43.5% from May 2020. The 328 residential units sold this May easily eclipsed the 211 units sold last May. The average...
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Home Sales Fall Four Months Straight While Prices Hit New Record

Home sales fell for the fourth straight month but their prices keep rising, according to real estate data released Tuesday—another sign that there aren’t enough houses to buy. Key Facts. Home sales fell nearly 1% from April to May, according to data released Tuesday morning by the National Association of...
La Grange, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Local Sales Growth Pushes Tax Revenue to Near Record

La Grange has topped the million-dollar mark in city sales tax revenue for the first half of 2021, the highest level in six years. Only four times has the city passed $1 million in six months. The record was in 2015, when it hit $1,149,257 for January through June. This year it’s $1,098,679. All six Fayette County towns that collect the optional local sales tax have increased compared to last…
RetailGifts & Decorative Accessories

Monday Stat: May Retail Sales Reach Near-Record Level

Retail sales remained at elevated levels in May despite month-to-month fluctuations that masked near-record performance, the National Retail Federation reported. “While May retail sales were down slightly, largely due to supply chain constraints, the more accurate indicator remains in the year-over-year data which, as the NRF calculates, showed growth of over 17 percent,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “For the first five months of this year, retail sales are already tracking 17.6 percent above the same five months of 2020, giving us further confidence in our newly revised sales forecast of growth between 10.5 percent and 13.5 percent to more than $4.44 trillion for 2021. While there are downside risks related to labor shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, tax increases and over regulation, overall, households are healthier, and consumers are demonstrating their ability and willingness to spend. We are confident.”
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Despite new record, Nasdaq takes hits and slows down

The resurgence of the past month has been that inflation is indeed transient, and therefore Federal Reserve policy may remain accommodative and expensive stocks may continue to marinate at record valuations. On Wednesday, the Fed said that inflation may in fact NOT be transient and moved forward on the path...
Economyetftrends.com

European ESG Assets Are Hitting New Records

Europe remains a hotbed for sustainable investing, with environmental, social, and governance investments attracting almost half of the new money flowing into European funds last year. According to the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry, which represents the region’s biggest fund market, a record €1.12 trillion, or $1.4 trillion, in...
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

U.S. fruit imports grew by a quarter in April to hit new record

U.S. total fruit imports grew by a quarter in April 2021, surpassing the $2 billion mark for the first time, according to USDA data. Imports of all fruit categories - including fresh, frozen, and processed - rose to $2.12 billion, up 25 percent from the $1.69 billion registered in April 2020 - the first full calendar month of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Retailfooddive.com

Specialty food sales hit record $170.4B in 2020

Specialty food sales hit a record $170.4 billion in 2020, up 13% since 2018, according to the annual State of the Specialty Food Industry Report by the Specialty Food Association. Specialty food sales at retail rose 19.4% in 2020, while sales to foodservice dropped 30%, the group said. Thanks to...
Financial ReportsFurniture Today

La-Z-Boy hits record Q4 sales with 41.4% increase

MONROE, Mich. — La-Z-Boy Inc. brought in a 41.4% year-over-year increase in sales for its fourth quarter ended April 24, turning in a record fourth quarter and helping to bring up its numbers for the fiscal year by nearly 2%. Sales for the quarter were up $152.2 million to $519.5...
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Boston housing market hits new records in May

Home sales rose steadily again in May, as median selling prices also rose to record highs. For the ninth consecutive month, single-family home and condominium sales rose in the Bay State, according to a new Greater Boston Association of Realtors report. GBAR cites strong demand from millennial buyers, homeowners looking...
CharitiesWashington Times

U.S. charitable giving hit record $471 billion in 2020 amid pandemic, economic turmoil

Americans remained among the world’s most charitable people last year, increasing their donations 5% despite pandemic-induced shutdowns, layoffs and economic turmoil, a survey released Tuesday found. Individuals, bequests, foundations and corporations gave an estimated $471.44 billion to U.S. charities in 2020, according to “Giving USA 2021: The Annual Report on...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Alithya Loss Narrows in Q4, Sales Hit Record

Alithya Group Inc (ALYA), a North American company specializing in digital strategy and technologies, reported record revenues in the fourth quarter. Revenues came in at C$78 million for Q4 2021, an increase of 6.5%, from C$73.2 million in Q4 2020. Gross margin increased 12% to C$23.5 million from C$20.9 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA rose 61.8% to C$3.3 million, compared to C$2 million in the same quarter last year.
Businessinvesting.com

S&P Ignores CPI and Finally Hits a New Record

Talk about a different reaction to a higher-than-expected CPI report! Instead of plunging by more than 2% like it did last month, this time the S&P managed to finally set that long-awaited new record despite concerns of higher inflation. Consumer prices jumped 5% in May year over year, which was...