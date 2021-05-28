Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Revealing Galactic PeVatrons

By Ruizhi Yang Prof, University of Science, Technology of China Follow
Nature.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovered by Victor Hess in 1912, cosmic rays, relativistic particles that shower Earth, contribute a significant part of the energy density in the universe and carries unambiguous informations on various astrophysical processes . Yet until now, origin of cosmic rays is still a mystery. A key problem in understanding the...

astronomycommunity.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Observatories#Earth#Ultra#Hess#Hawc#Pev Rrb#Lhaaso#Uhe#Super Pevatrons#Cr#Cosmic Ray Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Strange 'blinking' star near heart of Milky Way catches scientists' eyes

It's always a good sign when astronomers are blunt about how observations have puzzled them. One such confusing object, discovered by a project called the VISTA Variables in the Via Lactea survey, or VVV, appears to be just the second of its kind known to scientists — and a kind that appears to be particularly dramatic, according to new research. That's the conclusion of a team of scientists who spotted a bright star that nearly disappeared before their very eyes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Stellar Streams in the Galactic Disk: Predicted Lifetimes and Their Utility in Measuring the Galactic Potential

In this paper, we present a holistic view of the detection, characterization, and origin of stellar streams in the disk of a simulated Milky Way-like galaxy. The star-by-star simulation of the Galaxy evolves stars born in clusters in a realistic galactic potential that includes spiral arms, a bar, and giant molecular clouds over $5$ Gyr. We first devise a new hybrid method to detect stellar streams that combines phase space density information along with the action-angle space spanned by stars in our simulation. We find that streams' progenitor star clusters and associations are all preferentially higher-mass ($>1000$ $M_{\odot}$) and young ($< 1$ Gyr). Our stream-finding method predicts that we might be able to find anywhere from $1$ to $10$ streams with 6D \textit{Gaia} DR2 data in the solar neighborhood alone. The simulation suggests that streams are sensitive to the initial dynamical state of clusters, accumulated energy gain from encounters with giant molecular clouds (GMCs), and present-day actions. We investigate what we can learn about the Galactic potential by studying the feasiblity of rewinding stellar streams back to their origin. Even with perfect information about the non-axisymmetric components (spiral arms, bar) of the galactic potential, the stochastic GMC population makes backwards integration impossible beyond one or two disk orbital times. Streams are also sensitive to the properties of the bar, but fairly insensitive to the properties of the non-transient two-armed spiral in our simulation. Finally we predict that around $10$ to $30$ stellar streams should be detectable with \textit{Gaia}'s 10-year end-of-mission data. There are many more stellar streams waiting to be discovered in the Galactic disk, and they could hold clues about the history of the Galaxy for the past Gyr.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Impact of hypernova νp-process nucleosynthesis on the galactic chemical evolution of Mo and Ru

Hirokazu Sasaki, Yuta Yamazaki, Toshitaka Kajino, Motohiko Kusakabe, Takehito Hayakawa, Myung-Ki Cheoun, Heamin Ko, Grant J. Mathews. We calculate Galactic Chemical Evolution (GCE) of Mo and Ru by taking into account the contribution from $\nu p$-process nucleosynthesis. We estimate yields of $p$-nuclei such as $^{92,94}\mathrm{Mo}$ and $^{96,98}\mathrm{Ru}$ through the $\nu p$-process in various supernova (SN) progenitors based upon recent models. In particular, the $\nu p$-process in energetic hypernovae produces a large amount of $p$-nuclei compared to the yield in ordinary core-collapse SNe. Because of this the abundances of $^{92,94}\mathrm{Mo}$ and $^{96,98}\mathrm{Ru}$ in the Galaxy are significantly enhanced at [Fe/H]=0 by the $\nu p$-process. We find that the $\nu p$-process in hypernovae is the main contributor to the elemental abundance of $^{92}$Mo at low metallicity [Fe/H$]<-2$. Our theoretical prediction of the elemental abundances in metal-poor stars becomes more consistent with observational data when the $\nu p$-process in hypernovae is taken into account.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Vertical structure of Galactic disk kinematics from LAMOST K giants

We examine the vertical structure of Galactic disk kinematics over a Galactocentric radial distance range of $R=5-15$ $\rm{kpc}$ and up to $3$ $\rm{kpc}$ away from the Galactic plane, using the K-type giants surveyed by LAMOST. Based on robust measurements of three-dimensional velocity moments, a wobbly disk is detected in a phenomenological sense. An outflow dominates the radial motion of the inner disk, while in the outer disk there exist alternate outward and inward flows. The vertical bulk velocities is a combination of breathing and bending modes. A contraction-like breathing mode with amplitudes increasing with the distance to the plane and an upward bending mode dominate the vertical motion outside $R_0$, and there are reversed breathing mode and bending mode at $R.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraining Ultra Light Dark Matter with the Galactic Nuclear Star Cluster

We use the Milky Way's nuclear star cluster (NSC) to test the existence of a dark matter 'soliton core', as predicted in ultra-light dark matter (ULDM) models. Since the soliton core size is proportional to mDM^{-1}, while the core density grows as mDM^{2}, the NSC (dominant stellar component within about 3 pc) is sensitive to a specific window in the dark matter particle mass, mDM. We apply a spherical isotropic Jeans model to fit the NSC line-of-sight velocity dispersion data, assuming priors on the Milky Way's supermassive black hole (SMBH) mass taken from the Gravity Collaboration et al. (2020) and stellar density profile taken from Gallego-Cano et al. (2018). We find that the current observational data reject the existence of a soliton core for a single ULDM particle with mass in the range 10^{-20.0} < mDM < 10^{-18.5} eV, assuming that the soliton core structure is not affected by the Milky Way's SMBH. We test our methodology on mock data, confirming that we are sensitive to the same range in ULDM mass as for the real data. Dynamical modelling of a larger region of the Galactic centre, including the nuclear stellar disc, promises tighter constraints over a broader range of mDM. We will consider this in future work.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A New Model For Including Galactic Winds in Simulations of Galaxy Formation II: Implementation of PhEW in Cosmological Simulations

Although galactic winds play a critical role in regulating galaxy formation, hydrodynamic cosmological simulations do not resolve the scales that govern the interaction between winds and the ambient circumgalactic medium (CGM). We implement the Physically Evolved Wind (PhEW) model of Huang et al. (2020) in the GIZMO hydrodynamics code and perform test cosmological simulations with different choices of model parameters and numerical resolution. PhEW adopts an explicit subgrid model that treats each wind particle as a collection of clouds that exchange mass, metals, and momentum with their surroundings and evaporate by conduction and hydrodynamic instabilities as calibrated on much higher resolution cloud scale simulations. In contrast to a conventional wind algorithm, we find that PhEW results are robust to numerical resolution and implementation details because the small scale interactions are defined by the model itself. Compared to conventional wind simulations with the same resolution, our PhEW simulations produce similar galaxy stellar mass functions at $z\geq 1$ but are in better agreement with low-redshift observations at $M_* < 10^{11}M_\odot$ because PhEW particles shed mass to the CGM before escaping low mass halos. PhEW radically alters the CGM metal distribution because PhEW particles disperse metals to the ambient medium as their clouds dissipate, producing a CGM metallicity distribution that is skewed but unimodal and is similar between cold and hot gas. While the temperature distributions and radial profiles of gaseous halos are similar in simulations with PhEW and conventional winds, these changes in metal distribution will affect their predicted UV/X-ray properties in absorption and emission.
AstronomyUniverse Today

New Mosaic Shows the Galactic Core From Opposite Sides of the Electromagnetic Spectrum

The core of the Milky Way Galaxy (aka. Galactic Center), the region around which the rest of the galaxy revolves, is a strange and mysterious place. It is here that the Supermassive Black Hole (SMBH) that powers the compact radio source known as Sagittarius A* is located. It is also the most compact region in the galaxy, with an estimated 10 million stars within 3.26 light-years of the Galactic Center.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Galactic Traversability: A New Concept for Extragalactic SETI

Interstellar travel in the Milky Way is commonly thought to be a long and dangerous enterprise, but are all galaxies so hazardous? I introduce the concept of galactic traversability to address this question. Stellar populations are one factor in traversability, with higher stellar densities and velocity dispersions aiding rapid spread across a galaxy. The interstellar medium (ISM) is another factor, as gas, dust grains, and cosmic rays (CRs) all pose hazards to starfarers. I review the current understanding of these components in different types of galaxies, and conclude that red quiescent galaxies without star formation have favorable traversability. Compact elliptical galaxies and globular clusters could be "super-traversable", because stars are packed tightly together and there are minimal ISM hazards. Overall, if the ISM is the major hindrance to interstellar travel, galactic traversability increases with cosmic time as gas fractions and star formation decline. Traversability is a consideration in extragalactic surveys for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

A Visualization of Galactic Settlement

When the question of technosignatures at Alpha Centauri came up at the recent Breakthrough Discuss conference, the natural response was to question the likelihood of a civilization emerging around the nearest stars to our own. We kicked that around in Alpha Centauri and the Search for Technosignatures, focusing on ideas presented by Brian Lacki (UC-Berkeley) at the meeting. But as we saw in that discussion, we don’t have to assume that abiogenesis has to occur in order to find a technosignature around any particular star.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Physics of Galactic Winds Driven by Cosmic Rays II: Isothermal Streaming Solutions

We use analytic calculations and time-dependent spherically-symmetric simulations to study the properties of isothermal galactic winds driven by cosmic-rays (CRs) streaming at the Alfvén velocity. The simulations produce time-dependent flows permeated by strong shocks; we identify a new linear instability of sound waves that sources these shocks. The shocks substantially modify the wind dynamics, invalidating previous steady state models: the CR pressure $p_c$ has a staircase-like structure with $dp_c/dr \simeq 0$ in most of the volume, and the time-averaged CR energetics are in many cases better approximated by $p_c \propto \rho^{1/2}$, rather than the canonical $p_c \propto \rho^{2/3}$. Accounting for this change in CR energetics, we analytically derive new expressions for the mass-loss rate, momentum flux, wind speed, and wind kinetic power in galactic winds driven by CR streaming. We show that streaming CRs are ineffective at directly driving cold gas out of galaxies, though CR-driven winds in hotter ISM phases may entrain cool gas. For the same physical conditions, diffusive CR transport (Paper I) yields mass-loss rates that are a few-100 times larger than streaming transport, and asymptotic wind powers that are a factor of $\simeq 4$ larger. We discuss the implications of our results for galactic wind theory and observations; strong shocks driven by CR-streaming-induced instabilities produce gas with a wide range of densities and temperatures, consistent with the multiphase nature of observed winds. We also quantify the applicability of the isothermal gas approximation for modeling streaming CRs and highlight the need for calculations with more realistic thermodynamics.
AstronomyInformationWeek

Rubin Observatory Goes Open Source to Capture Galactic Data

Optical observatory under construction using InfluxData to help it process data to be collected over time from the stars. Faced with a long-term project to gather and process vast amounts of visual data from the universe, the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in the mountains of Chile turned to an open source, time series database, InfluxDB, developed by InfluxData.
Sciencearxiv.org

FIGARO Simulation: FIlaments & GAlactic RadiO Simulation

We produce the first low to mid frequency radio simulation that incorporates both traditional extragalactic radio sources as well as synchrotron cosmic web emission. The FIlaments \& GAlactic RadiO (FIGARO) simulation includes ten unique \SI{4x4}{\degree} fields, incorporating active galactic nucleii (AGNs), star forming galaxies (SFGs) and synchrotron cosmic web emission out to a redshift of $z = 0.8$ and over the frequency range 100-1400 MHz. To do this, the simulation brings together a recent $100^3$ Mpc$^3$ magneto-hydrodynamic simulation (Vazza et al., 2019), calibrated to match observed radio relic population statistics, alongside updated `T-RECS' code for simulating extragalactic radio sources (Bonaldi et al., 2019). Uniquely, the AGNs and SFGs are populated and positioned in accordance with the underlying matter density of the cosmological simulation. In this way, the simulation provides an accurate understanding of the apparent morphology, angular scales, and brightness of the cosmic web as well as -- crucially -- the clustering properties of the cosmic web with respect to the embedded extragalactic radio population. We find that the synchrotron cosmic web does not closely trace the underlying mass distribution of the cosmic web, but is instead dominated by shocked shells of emission surrounding dark matter halos and resembles a large, undetected population of radio relics. We also show that, with accurate kernels, the cosmic web radio emission is clearly detectable by cross-correlation techniques and this signal is separable from the embedded extragalactic radio population. We offer the simulation as a public resource towards the development of techniques for detecting and measuring the synchrotron cosmic web.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Signatures of deconfined quark phases in binary neutron star mergers

Aviral Prakash, David Radice, Domenico Logoteta, Albino Perego, Vsevolod Nedora, Ignazio Bombaci, Rahul Kashyap, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Andrea Endrizzi. (abridged) We investigate the quark deconfinement phase transition in the context of binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. We employ a new finite-temperature composition-dependent equation of state (EOS) with a first order phase transition between hadrons and deconfined quarks to perform numerical relativity simulations of BNS mergers. The softening of the EOS due to the phase transition causes the merger remnants to be more compact and to collapse to a black hole (BH) at earlier times. The phase transition is imprinted on the postmerger gravitational wave (GW) signal duration, amplitude, and peak frequency. However, this imprint is only detectable for binaries with sufficiently long-lived remnants. Moreover, the phase transition does not result in significant deviations from quasi-universal relations for the postmerger GW peak frequency. We also study the impact of the phase transition on dynamical ejecta, remnant accretion disk masses, r-process nucleosynthetic yields and associated electromagnetic (EM) counterparts. While there are differences in the EM counterparts and nucleosynthesis yields between the purely hadronic models and the models with phase transitions, these can be primarily ascribed to the difference in remnant collapse time between the two. An exception is the non-thermal afterglow caused by the interaction of the fastest component of the dynamical ejecta and the interstellar medium, which is systematically boosted in the binaries with phase transition as a consequence of the more violent merger they experience.
Astronomybioprepwatch.com

Astronomers discover the largest known rotating structures in the universe

Tendrils galaxies A new study has found that hundreds of millions of light-years away could be the largest rotating object in the universe. Celestial bodies often rotate, from planets to stars to galaxies. However, massive galaxy clusters often rotate very slowly, and this is at all, and many researchers believe that the rotation on cosmic scales could end here, according to study co-author Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute of Physics in Potsdam, Germany, in Space. com.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Efficiency of non-thermal desorptions in cold-core conditions. Testing the sputtering of grain mantles induced by cosmic rays

Under cold conditions in dense cores, gas-phase molecules and atoms are depleted from the gas-phase to the surface of interstellar grains. Considering the time scales and physical conditions within these cores, a portion of these molecules has to be brought back into the gas-phase to explain their observation by milimeter telescopes. We tested the respective efficiencies of the different mechanisms commonly included in the models. We also tested the addition of sputtering of ice grain mantles via a collision with cosmic rays in the electronic stopping power regime. The ice sputtering induced by cosmic rays has been added to the Nautilus gas-grain model while the other processes were already present. Each of these processes were tested on a 1D physical structure determined by observations in TMC1 cold cores. The resulting 1D chemical structure was also compared to methanol gas-phase abundances observed in these cores. We found that all species are not sensitive in the same way to the non-thermal desorption mechanisms, and the sensitivity also depends on the physical conditions. Thus, it is mandatory to include all of them. Chemical desorption seems to be essential in reproducing the observations for H densities smaller than $4\times 10^4$~cm$^{-3}$, whereas sputtering is essential above this density. The models are, however, systematically below the observed methanol abundances. A more efficient chemical desorption and a more efficient sputtering could better reproduce the observations. In conclusion, the sputtering of ices by cosmic-rays collisions may be the most efficient desorption mechanism at high density (a few $10^4$~cm$^{-3}$ under the conditions studied here) in cold cores, whereas chemical desorption is still required at smaller densities. Additional works are needed on both mechanisms to assess their efficiency with respect to the main ice composition.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Diffusion of cosmic rays in MHD turbulence with magnetic mirrors

As the fundamental physical process with many astrophysical implications, the diffusion of cosmic rays (CRs) is determined by their interaction with magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence. We consider the magnetic mirroring effect arising from MHD turbulence on the diffusion of CRs. Due to the intrinsic superdiffusion of turbulent magnetic fields, CRs with large pitch angles that undergo mirror reflection, i.e., bouncing CRs, are not trapped between magnetic mirrors, but move diffusively along the magnetic field, leading to a new type of parallel diffusion. This diffusion is in general slower than the diffusion of non-bouncing CRs with small pitch angles that undergo gyroresonant scattering. The critical pitch angle at the balance between magnetic mirroring and pitch-angle scattering is important for determining the diffusion coefficients of both bouncing and non-bouncing CRs and their scalings with the CR energy. We find non-universal energy scalings of diffusion coefficients, depending on the properties of MHD turbulence.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Interstellar objects follow the collapse of molecular clouds

Interstellar objects (ISOs), the parent population of 1I/Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, are abundant in the interstellar medium of the Milky Way. This means that the interstellar medium, including molecular cloud regions, has three components: gas, dust, and ISOs. From the observational constraints for the field density of ISOs drifting in the solar neighbourhood, we infer a typical molecular cloud of 10 pc diameter contains some 10$^{18}$ ISOs. At typical sizes ranging from hundreds of metres to tens of km, ISOs are entirely decoupled from the gas dynamics in these molecular clouds. Here we address the question of whether ISOs can follow the collapse of molecular clouds. We perform low-resolution simulations of the collapse of molecular clouds containing initially static ISO populations toward the point where stars form. In this proof-of-principle study, we find that the interstellar objects definitely follow the collapse of the gas -- and many become bound to the new-forming numerical approximations to future stars (sinks). At minimum, 40\% of all sinks have one or more ISO test particles gravitationally bound to them for the initial ISO distributions tested here. This value corresponds to at least $10^{10}$ actual interstellar objects being bound after three initial free-fall times. Thus, ISOs are a relevant component of star formation. We find that more massive sinks bind disproportionately large fractions of the initial ISO population, implying competitive capture of ISOs. Sinks can also be solitary, as their ISOs can become unbound again -- particularly if sinks are ejected from the system. Emerging planetary systems will thus develop in remarkably varied environments, ranging from solitary to richly populated with bound ISOs.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Cosmic rays: Coronal mass ejections and cosmic ray observations at Syowa Station in the Antarctic

Solar activities, such as CME(Coronal Mass Ejection), cause geomagnetic storm that is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere. Geomagnetic storms can affect GPS positioning, radio communication, and power transmission system. Solar explosions also emit radiation, which can affect satellite failures, radiation exposure to aircraft crew, and space activity. Therefore, it is important to understand space weather phenomena and their impact on the Earth.