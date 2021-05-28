Kape enters new debt facility deal with six banks

Improvement to the Balance Sheet Leverages Strong Equity Structure. Retires Debt and Gains Five Months of Operating Runway at Very Low Cost of Capital. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces it has entered into a $10 million loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Celsion immediately used $6 million from this facility to retire all outstanding indebtedness with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The remaining $4 million will be available to be drawn down up to 12 months after closing and will be used for working capital and to fund the advancement of the Company's product pipeline, including GEN-1 for the treatment of newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, as well as other strategic initiatives intended to broaden its product pipeline.