Kape enters new debt facility deal with six banks

By Josh White
ShareCast
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity and privacy software company Kape has entered into an agreement with its existing bank syndicate of Bank of Ireland, Barclays Bank and Citi Commercial Bank, as well as three new banks being Citizens Bank, BNP Paribas and Leumi Bank, to provide new senior secured bank facilities of up to $220m, it announced on Friday.

#Barclays Bank#Commercial Banks#Citizens Bank#Bank Of Ireland#Kape Technologies#Citi Commercial Bank#Bnp Paribas#Leumi Bank#N A N#Aim#Next Level Investments#Webselenese#Ebitda
