VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced the first ever drill program at its 100% owned flagship Curibaya silver-gold project, located in southern Peru. The Company is funded to drill 10,000 metres (m) and the initial phase of diamond drilling will consist of approximately 6,000m. Several of the planned holes will test multiple targets in each hole including near surface flat lying vein mantos, high-grade feeder structures and a strong chargeability anomaly at depth which may be associated with a disseminated style of mineralization and a potentially mineralized intrusion at depth (Figure 1).