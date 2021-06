Peter Arduini is leaving Integra LifeSciences at the end of the year to become president and CEO of GE Healthcare. Mr. Arduini has been president and CEO of Integra LifeSciences since January 2012, when he took over the post from Stuart Essig, who became chairman of the board. During his nearly decade at the helm of Integra LifeSciences, Mr. Arduini has overseen significant deals, including this year's acquisition of ACell, a regenerative medicine company, for $300 million.