Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Agronomics investment in CellX converts to equity

By Josh White
ShareCast
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlternative proteins and cultivated meat company Agronomics announced on Friday that its portfolio company CellX had completed its seed financing round. The AIM-traded firm invested $50,000 in CellX in December 2020, in the form of a ‘simple agreement for future equity’ (SAFE). Under that agreement, the SAFE had now been...

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Cellular Agriculture#Investment#Portfolio Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Economyefinancialcareers.co.uk

Primary Fund Investments - Private Equity

We are working with an expanding private markets investor, looking to hire an Associate into their London team. Successful candidates will work across Private Equity fund investments, focusing on fund managers across Europe. Job Responsibilities:. Support investment process - sourcing, screening, due diligence and execution of investments into PE funds.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Platinum Equity

Jason Sutton will work with the investment team on marketing and investment sourcing activities. SVP Worldwide is a global consumer sewing machine company. Urbaser is a global environmental management company focused on waste collection and treatment. Platinum Equity Takes Majority Stake in Fifth Sun. Fifth Sun is a designer and...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Harbour Equity Successfully Closes First Four Investments in JV Development Fund V

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Harbour Equity Capital Corp. ("Harbour Equity") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the first four investments, with a fifth expected to close in early July, in Harbour Equity JV Development Fund V ("Fund V"), an $88.95 million private placement offering that closed earlier this year.
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Agronomics sells stake in Insilico Medicine for USD669,775

Agronomics Ltd - Isle of Man-based alternative proteins company - Sells total holding of 23,147 shares in Insilico Medicine Inc for USD669,775. Insilico Medicine was a legacy portfolio holding, acquired for GBP92,755 between June 2017 and July 2018. The proceeds will provide Agronomics with further funding for new and existing opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture, it notes. Also says remaining legacy positions in the portfolio continue to be monitored and will be sold down as opportunities arise.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bioasis Technologies Enters Into Convertible Security Funding Agreement For Institutional Investment Of Up To C$10 Million

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (" Bioasis" or the " Company") (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a convertible security funding agreement dated June 22, 2021 (the " Agreement") with Lind Global Macro Fund, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional investment management firm (together, " Lind"). Under the terms of the Agreement, Bioasis may issue to Lind convertible securities in the principal amount of up to C$10,000,000, with such proceeds being used for general working capital.
BusinessTravel Weekly

Traveltek attracts £1.3m private equity investment

Traveltek has attracted £1.3 million private equity funding with industry veteran Phil Aird-Mash joining the Scottish software firm as chairman. The investment has come from YFM Equity Partners (YFM). YFM has supported the business since 2016 when it made its first investment of £5.3 million, allowing the business to become...
BusinessPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

BlueKey Equity Partners specializes in investments that leverage partnerships

“The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort of each individual.” – Vincent Lombardi BlueKey l Equity Partners (left to right): Michael H. Muehlenfeld; Henry Buzgon; Amaury Cifuentes, CFP®, CMP®; Felix DeHerrera; Michael Lux, and Kenneth C. Brown. BlueKey l Equity Partners specializes in investments that leverage the partnerships between investors, principals, and communities. Focus areas include Private Debt, Core Real Estate and Business Investments. The firm’s professional team has extensive experience, enabling them to implement a rigorous process to identify “Best in Class” opportunities in specific focus areas. They assist in providing capital, innovative solutions and strategic expertise to portfolios throughout the investment cycle. The BlueKey l Equity Partners are highly successful entrepreneurs from a variety of industries. Together, they are committed to leveraging their diversity of experience to find and retain optimal opportunities. They include: • Kenneth C. Brown served as managing director and partner at One Equity Partners, the private equity division of JP Morgan Chase; CEO of EVonyx; president of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill; and corporate vice president of General Electric. • Henry Buzgon has had more than 40 years of experience in the commodities industry, including almost three decades at Eastern Quality foods – one of the largest beef, poultry, and seafood wholesalers in the country. Prior to that, he held senior level positions with Cargill. • Amaury Cifuentes, CFP®, CMP® has 30 years of experience in banking and finance; financial planning and investments with an emphasis on business lending, real estate and private investments. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner, Amaury is a Certified Medical Planner, giving him an enhanced knowledge of the medical industry’s specific needs. • Felix E. DeHerrera has more than 40 years of experience as a real estate broker, mortgage banker and investor in markets throughout the United States. He was co-founder of the Southwest Alliance of Asset Managers and Alterra Home Loans. • Michael Lux has been assisting clients with mortgages and real estate needs for over 30 years in South Florida. As a native of Miami, he is very familiar with the diverse real estate market. He is the preferred lender for some of South Florida premier real estate offices and teams, such as Keller Williams Coral Gables, Century 21 and Caldwell Bankers. • Michael H. Muehlenfeld has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry with a focus on rental car operations. Alamo, AutoNation, and Mile Fleet – one of the largest companies which he owned and recently sold to SIXT Rental Car in the United Kingdom – have all benefited from his extensive expertise in the field. The private equity firm was formed in February 2020 by its parent company BlueKey Wealth Advisors, an independent registered investment advisor and financial planner company. Visit our website http://www.bluekeyequitypartners.com/ to see some of the innovative companies, individuals and products we are investing in. BlueKeyIEquity Partners is located at 3878 Sheridan Street Hollywood, Florida 33021. Contact info: info@bluekeyep.com 754-231-3450.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Pembroke VCT plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 21 June 2021 it allotted 742,101 B Ordinary Shares at a price of 110.8p per B Ordinary Share to certain shareholders under the Company's Dividend Investment scheme. Following the allotment, the total number of B Ordinary shares in issue is...
Real Estateirei.com

Belay Investment Group makes $75m equity commitment with emerging manager

Elion Partners, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm, has received a $75 million commitment from Belay Investment Group to an Elion-sponsored investment vehicle focused on last-mile logistics real estate. Elion is a minority-owned emerging manager and a registered investment adviser that has acquired $2 billion of real...
Virginia Beach, VAsolarpowerworldonline.com

Convert Solar

Convert Solar is a full-service solar energy system provider based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. We are a NABCEP certified, Class A solar installation contractor. We provide turnkey solar energy solutions for residential and commercial clients. Convert Solar specializes in the solar contracting processes of design, permitting, installation, inspection, and maintenance. Years of experience have transformed Convert Solar from a one-man startup company into a locally known and respected company of professionals who are client-focused and install high-quality solar energy systems. Our number one goal is to make things easy for our valued customers by providing first-class service and support.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

August Equity invests in cyber security specialist Integrity360

Private equity firm August Equity has completed a strategic investment in Integrity360, one of the UK and Ireland’s fastest growing cyber security specialists, as part of a significant growth and expansion plan. In addition to the investment funding, Integrity360 founder and CEO Eoin Goulding is partnering with Ian Brown, who...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Salesfloor Announces $27 Million Investment From Level Equity

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor, the industry-leading mobile clienteling and virtual selling platform for store associates, completed its Series B fundraising round with a $27 million investment by New York based Level Equity. Founded in 2014, Salesfloor is a tool used by store associates to serve and...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New DFW private equity group raises inaugural $350M fund to invest in franchise-model businesses

A private equity firm with roots in Dallas just closed its inaugural fund, $100 million over its target, to acquire and scale franchise-model businesses around the country. Princeton Equity Group, which is co-headquartered in Dallas and Princeton, New Jersey, raised $350 million in its first fund, which Dallas-based co-founder and managing partner Doug Kennealey said was mainly raised throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businessefinancialcareers.com

Investment Banking - Equity Capital Markets - Analyst

Investment Banking - Equity Capital Markets - Analyst. Starting your career in Investment Banking Division as an Analyst, you will be a key player in the execution of the firm's business. You will work with expert professionals at the heart of a leading global investment bank. Senior bankers will get to know you - both as a person and as a valued member of a winning team. You will experience training, hands-on learning opportunities, continuous mentoring and feedback, and numerous development opportunities. You will use your related experience to contribute to the firm's M&A execution and capital raising capabilities while helping build J.P. Morgan's franchise and reputation in the marketplace. You will develop strong functional skills in the major areas of investment banking and become a senior client executive who is capable of generating and executing your own transactions. Joining here means you'll become part of our inclusive teams and culture, unified by the firm's mission and commitment to success.
BusinessTimes Union

PunchOut2Go Receives Significant Growth Investment From Susquehanna Growth Equity

Investment to grow PunchOut2Go's automation solutions for B2B commerce and procurement. PunchOut2Go, a global provider of transaction automation solutions for business-to-business (B2B) commerce, announced today that it has received a significant investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity, LLC ("SGE"). This is the first external investment in PunchOut2Go’s history and furthers the company’s mission to make it easy for B2B suppliers and buyers to transact online.