Honda Engines has expanded its future of electrics with the launch of the Honda eGX, an advanced electrified power unit and the company’s first battery-powered motor designed to be incorporated into OEM power equipment products for indoor and outdoor use. The new Honda eGX is the world’s first Honda GX-quality commercial motor that can be interchanged with a Honda GX internal combustion engine on selected outdoor power equipment, according to the American Honda Motor Co. Inc. unit.