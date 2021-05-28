Cancel
Real Estate

Thinking of filing an appeal to your higher property assessment? Two county assessors offer guidance

The Lebanon Reporter
Are you contemplating a formal appeal of your latest home property assessment? If so, you may want to reconsider it. Once again, my new “notice of assessment of land and structures” reflected an increase of nearly 10%, slightly higher than the average increase (8%) in Porter County, where I live. Once again I wondered if I should file an appeal, so I sat down with Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder and contacted Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman for insights and context.

