Join the Healthy Community Golf Tournament on June 14 – Benefiting the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.
Healthy Community Charity Golf Tournament / Fundraiser. The AME Church, Sixth Episcopal District, Sons of Allen Men’s Ministry, Women’s Missionary Society along with the SWGA Sickle Cell Awareness will host a charity golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf & Country Club in Albany, Georgia on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:00 am to benefit the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.atlinq.com