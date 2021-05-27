Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Join the Healthy Community Golf Tournament on June 14 – Benefiting the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc.

atlinq.com
 17 days ago

Healthy Community Charity Golf Tournament / Fundraiser. The AME Church, Sixth Episcopal District, Sons of Allen Men’s Ministry, Women’s Missionary Society along with the SWGA Sickle Cell Awareness will host a charity golf tournament at Stonebridge Golf & Country Club in Albany, Georgia on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:00 am to benefit the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.

atlinq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Albany, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Albany, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Ame#Charity#Golf Balls#The Ame Church#The Dixon Golf Challenge#Scfg#Community Health Centers#Hematologist#Continental Breakfast#Hole Sponsors#Special Prizes#Sixth Episcopal District#Church Members#Healthcare Services#Sponsorship Packages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Charities
Related
Albany, GAalbanyceo.com

Albany State University Offers 2021 Summer Camps

Albany State University (ASU) is providing safe, fun and enriching summer camp opportunities for children K-12. Albany State University Men’s Basketball Prospect Camp | May 21-22 Invitation Only (Classes of 2022, 2023, 2024) $60 per student. Register by May 19. In this camp, invited prospects from high schools in Georgia...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Albany, GAsouthgatv.com

ASU to receive $20 million in HBCU funding

(ALBANY, GA) – Albany State University is getting. A major boost thanks to 20 million dollars in funding. To a lot of people, this amount of money is a massive difference maker. For an HBCU alumni like Antjuan Mitchell, he knows what 20 million in financial aid can do for...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Phoebe holds NICU drive-thru party for former patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, Phoebe Putney’s Children Miracle Network held a Neonatal Intensive Care Uni(NICU) reunion party for its former patients and their families. The drive-through event held at Chehaw Park to celebrate how far the patients have come since their time in the NICU. Nurses, physicians, and...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Cancer Ties helps patients battle cancer through financial support

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fighting for your life after cancer attacks is one of the hardest situations some will ever face. An Albany non-profit recognizes that and is helping cancer patients financially. “When you’re laying in a hospital bed, fighting for your life and worried about money at the same...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Georgia Statemcduffieprogress.com

Georgia Chamber's Chris Clark understands the south Georgia way

ALBANY -- When many of Georgia's top-level leaders come to south Georgia, natives tend to dismiss their words as condescending, knowing all too well that most haven't touched base in the region except to hunt at an area plantation or stop off on their way down to Florida's beaches. But...
Albany, GAWALB 10

2 education town halls planned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State Board of Education will hold two public hearings for residents in the 2nd Congressional District on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25. The first meeting is in Columbus, and the second is in Albany. Both meetings will be held from 7-8 p.m. The...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Georgia Statewtvy.com

Taking a closer look at the citizens arrest repeal in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People can no longer arrest other people for suspected crimes in the state of Georgia. But criminal justice advocates say there is still more work to be done. Gov. Brian Kemp repealed the citizen’s arrest law this week with bipartisan support. It comes after the death...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Phoebe observes Stroke Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May is stroke awareness month and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is reminding people to watch out for the signs. They include an offset in balance or visual disturbance, facial droop, arm weakness, and slurred speech. Each of these signs is considered to be acute, which means...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Georgia-bred rockers Collective Soul plan Albany show

ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday for rockers Collective Soul’s stop in Albany, GA at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 12. Tickets, which will be available starting at 10 a.m., are available online at Ticketmaster.com. Coming off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the...
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...