Alaska National Guardsmen compete in marksmanship
The Alaska National Guard hosted its annual marksmanship competition sponsored by Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, May 15-16. “The TAG Match is the adjutant general’s annual marksmanship competition between both the Air Guard and the Army Guard, and we host the event so that all of our Soldiers and Airmen can compete against each other for honors of the best marksmen in the state,” said Maj. Allen Short, the officer in charge of the Small Arms Readiness Training Section for the Alaska National Guard.www.newsminer.com