It is easy to put generosity on the back burner of our lives. Our plates can become so full that giving more of our time, money, or expertise can feel impossible!. That being said, there are some surprising benefits of being intentionally generous! Generous living can actually be the key to getting your cup filled up rather than being something that further depletes your resources. Somehow, like magic, pouring out the gifts and talents you have been gifted can actually help relieve some of the stress we carry in our lives.