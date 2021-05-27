Cancel
CRISP’s David Horrocks: Important HIE Innovation Is Happening Across States—and Across State Lines

By Mark Hagland
hcinnovationgroup.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May/June Healthcare Innovation cover story focused on the future of health information exchanges (HIEs) in the U.S. healthcare system. Despite some of the large challenges facing HIEs in the near future, as Editor-in-Chief Mark Hagland wrote, “The idea of creating semi-independent organizations to facilitate the appropriate sharing of clinical and related data between and among providers and between and among providers, payers, public health agencies, and so on, retains its appeal as a concept. The challenge remains in the details: what precisely should HIEs be doing, with and for whom, and on what economic or financial basis?”

