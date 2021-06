With 2021 being halfway over, online marketing Raleigh NC agencies have seen some new trends emerge. It is crucial to understand how to get these trends to work for you. Voice search, much like the title explains, is the feature of modern technology that allows a user to speak into a microphone and search for a product, service, or business without having to type anything in. This feature has become a great way for digital marketers to spread their message and bring their businesses to the forefront of searches. Advertising agencies must spend to be placed as the number one search result as most voice searches show just the top performer or spender in the category. Studies show that 76% of owners of speaker enabled technology use the feature for local searches each week. This would help consumers find agencies that specialize in online marketing Raleigh NC easier and make that top spot more sought after.