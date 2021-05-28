Cancel
Buckeye Police Department’s K9 Drax To Get Donation of Body Armor

Cover picture for the articleBuckeye Police Department’s K9 Drax will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Drax’s. vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is expected...

