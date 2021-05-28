Fresno State DT Kevin Atkins talks extra year, young teammates
Fresno State super senior defensive tackle Kevin Atkins explains his decision to return and which teammates are stepping up next to him.247sports.com
Fresno State super senior defensive tackle Kevin Atkins explains his decision to return and which teammates are stepping up next to him.247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.