Student videos shine in Smithsonian-funded project
On Tuesday evening, May 25, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, in collaboration with the Academy for Environmental Science at Jefferson Township High School, proudly premiered the Smithsonian Stories: YES project showcasing three short student videos, which examined the environmental, economic, and social impacts of the widespread 2019 Harmful Algal Bloom on Lake Hopatcong. They were created by Academy students, Veronica Carrion, Kailey Pasquariello, and Matthew Sinchi under the guidance of LHF Grants and Program Director Donna Macalle-Holly and Academy for Environmental Science Teacher Dr. Nancy FitzGerald.www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org