Student videos shine in Smithsonian-funded project

There was recently an Art Show held at the Turner School this past week. Among the exhibits were artwork from students Kindergarten through grade 12. Mrs. Fox had the exhibits displayed in the school cafeteria while many classrooms held displays from various projects throughout this last quarter of school. A reception was held for those attending the show and could enjoy being out and viewing the work of all the students. Mrs. Jorgenson, grades 7-8 Music teacher, had her class play their recorders to guests while other classrooms had Dioramas, career research displays, and Wax Museum. It was a great time and one that was not only appreciated but enjoyed!