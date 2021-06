The lawsuit filed over the relocation of the MLB All-Star Game had various clear problems. Those problems were clear enough to result in a swift dismissal of the lawsuit. On Thursday, a federal judge issued a ruling from the bench that the Job Creators Network had no cause to sue Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association over the decision to move the game from Atlanta to Denver, following the passage of a controversial voting-rights law. The lack of legal standing to sue and the inability to prove a case against baseball and its union brought down the litigation before it could even get started.