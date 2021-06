One city in Guthrie County has announced its first stage of water conservation protocols. The Stuart Municipal Utilities has implemented a water watch. Customers that utilize the municipal water service are encouraged to disuse water for non-essential purposes. Those include reducing all irrigation by 25-percent and avoid irrigating on Mondays, no watering of plants, lawns or gardens between 8am and 8pm; avoid using water to fill private pools, wading pools, or other outdoor pools or ponds; no washing streets, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors; and any non-essential commercial or industrial equipment cleaning, machinery or interior spaces are discouraged.