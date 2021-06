The flows on the Missouri River is now up to 3600cfs. We have heard that the flows will not be bumped up much at all throughout the entire summer. This could mean difficult fishing on the MO later in the year. Nymphing has been best with PMD nymphs and Caddis pupa patterns. Perdigons, and Midges have also been getting fish. The PMD fishing has gotten significantly better in the late morning to afternoon and evening caddis hatches have been getting better nearly daily. Streamer fishing has been hit or miss but it's always worth a shot. Expect crowds. Possibly as bad as the lower madi this last weekend. More float tubes/mile than fish. When you find fish up it is worth toughing out the crowds.