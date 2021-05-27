Cancel
Canadian Banks Top Profit Estimates as Lower Provisions Outweigh FX Hit

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 21 days ago

(Reuters) -Three of Canada's top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) have...

money.usnews.com
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third day as Fed shift rattles markets

* Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 4 at 1.2346 * Canadian home prices accelerate in May from the previous month * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a seven-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2326 to the greenback, or 81.13 U.S. cents, adding to declines on Tuesday and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since May 4 at 1.2346. Shares fell globally and the U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than two months against a basket of major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus. Copper prices fell to their lowest in two months, while oil steadied below a multi-year high it notched on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% at $72.23 a barrel. The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data showed on Thursday. Data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors bought a net C$9.95 billion in Canadian securities in April, led by government bonds. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, steadying after a sharp move higher on Wednesday. The 10-year yield eased about half a basis point to 1.435%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as inflation climbs to decade-high level

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2170 to 1.2189 * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.6% in May * Price of U.S. oil touches its highest level since October TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as domestic data showed consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade, with the currency steadying after falling on Tuesday to a near seven-week low. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in May from 3.4% in April, driven by surging shelter and passenger vehicles prices, Statistics Canada said. That was slightly ahead of analyst expectations and the highest since May 2011. The Bank of Canada has said it expects inflation to ease later in the year as the statistical comparison to tanking prices last year diminishes and slack in the economy exerts downward pressure. With U.S. inflation also on the rise, investors were looking to the Federal Reserve policy statement at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) for signs of a response. Currency market activity was generally quiet ahead of the announcement. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2184 to the greenback, or 82.07 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2170 to 1.2189. On Tuesday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since May 6 at 1.2204. It has pulled back from a six-year high earlier this month at 1.2007. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, notched its highest level since October 2018 at $72.83 a barrel before pulling back to $72.10, supported by a recovery in demand from the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year flat at 1.383%. On Monday, it touched a 3-month low at 1.365%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 7-week low as Fed plays catch-up with BoC

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.7% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2279 * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.6% in May * Canadian government bond yields rise across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened by the most in four months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes, closing the gap between it and the Bank of Canada. Fed policymakers at the median now see the first rate increase coming in 2023 instead of 2024, while the central bank opened the debate on when and how it may be appropriate to start tapering its massive bond-buying program. Canada's central bank has already begun to taper quantitative easing and has signaled it could begin lifting its key rate from a record low of 0.25% in the second half of next year. "The market was certain that the Bank of Canada would be the first to hike rates by a considerable margin," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "Now the Federal Reserve has had a change of heart and could be hiking sooner than believed." The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2277 to the greenback, or 81.45 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since February. It touched its weakest level since May 6 at 1.2279. Earlier this month, it notched a six-year high at 1.2007. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.6% in May from 3.4% in April, driven by surging shelter and passenger vehicles prices, Statistics Canada said. That was slightly ahead of analyst expectations and the highest since May 2011. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, notched its highest level since October 2018 at $72.99 a barrel before settling at $72.15, up three cents on the day. Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.9 basis points at 1.432%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell)
EconomyBayStreet.ca

Ottawa Hires HSBC And TD To Manage $5 Billion Green Bond Sale

Advertisment The federal government in Ottawa has hired HSBC Holdings and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) to manage its inaugural sale of green bonds. The banks will advise on the design of Canada’s green bond framework, assist in the development of an ongoing program, and support the debut. Ottawa is aiming to raise $5 billion through the sale and joins other nations such as England and Germany in pursuing environmentally friendly debt issuance.
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recovers from Friday's 4-week low as oil rises

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback * Canadian factory sales decrease by 2.1% in April * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.9% * Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.3 basis points to 1.381% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices climbed and investors looked past domestic data showing factory sales falling in April, with the loonie clawing back some of Friday's decline. Canadian factory sales decreased by 2.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. Still, sales were up 1.1% after excluding vehicles and parts. "Zooming out from the disruptions seen in the auto industry, the outlook for manufacturing sales is not all that bad," Omar Abdelrahman, an economist at TD Economics, said in a note. "The reopening of provincial economies and strength in Canada's largest export market (the U.S.) should provide a lift to demand," Abdelrahman added. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by economic recovery. U.S. crude prices rose 0.9% to $71.56 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2143 to the greenback, or 82.35 U.S. cents. On Friday, it fell to its weakest since May 14 at 1.2177. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, the strongest G10 currency this year, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 8, net long positions had fallen to 45,281 contracts from 48,772 in the prior week. A stronger Canadian dollar is usually seen hurting exporters, but the nature of the global economic recovery could help firms pass on their higher costs from the currency to customers, leaving exporters in less pain than in previous cycles. Investors were awaiting a Federal Reserve policy announcement on Wednesday. Expectations that the Fed would stick to its dovish course have helped cap U.S. and Canadian bond yields. Canada's 10-year yield touched its lowest level since March 3 at 1.365% before recovering to 1.381%, up 1.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Cell PhoneseMarketer

CIBC’s mobile app tops Canadian banking customer survey

CIBC got the top spot in customer satisfaction for J.D. Power’s 2021 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study. The banking giant placed first with a score of 840 on J.D. Power’s 1,000-point scale. Meanwhile, RBC came in second at 836 and Scotiabank rounded out the podium at 830. CIBC, which reported 11% year-over-year growth for active mobile users, touted the app’s slew of recent or new features, including digital replacement cards, smart balance alerts, and an AI-based virtual assistant.
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors look past factory sales fall

(Adds details throughout and updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback * Canadian factory sales decrease by 2.1% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 3 cents lower * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.9 basis points to 1.397% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors shrugged off domestic data showing a decline in factory sales and awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision this week, with the loonie recouping some of Friday's decline. Canadian factory sales fell 2.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. Still, sales were up 1.1% after excluding vehicles and parts. "Zooming out from the disruptions seen in the auto industry, the outlook for manufacturing sales is not all that bad," Omar Abdelrahman, an economist at TD Economics, said in a note. "The reopening of provincial economies and strength in Canada's largest export market (the U.S.) should provide a lift to demand," Abdelrahman added. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. Supported by economic recovery, crude futures climbed to the highest since October 2018 at $71.78 a barrel before settling at $70.88, down 3 cents on the day. The Canadian dollar , this year's top performing G10 currency, was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2143 to the greenback, or 82.35 U.S. cents. On Friday, it fell to its weakest intraday level since May 14 at 1.2177, with data showing that speculators have cut their bullish bets on the currency. A stronger Canadian dollar is usually perceived as hurting exporters, but the nature of the global economic recovery could help firms pass on their higher costs from the currency to customers, leaving exporters in less pain than in previous cycles. Investors are looking to the Fed's meeting statement on Wednesday for clues on when the central bank is likely to begin paring back its unprecedented monetary stimulus. Canada's 10-year yield rose 2.9 basis points to 1.397%, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. Earlier in the day, it touched its lowest level since March 3 at 1.365%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Cynthia Osterman)
