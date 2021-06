©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) Royce known as “Rooster” to his family and friends graduated from Joaquin High School in 1938 with twin Loyce. On July 1, 1941 Royce, age 21 complied with the 1940 Selective Service Act by registering for the military draft at Local Board # 1, Houston, Harris County, Texas. His registration card D.S.S. Form 1 noted the following; Residence, 115 Engle, Houston; Employed by Shell Refinery, Deer Park, Texas as a warehouse clerk; Five foot, nine inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and hair; Physical characteristics to aid in identification, Scar on right cheek near eyes and scar on left knee.(2)