There is an experience that every user in the cryptocurrency world will feel the same; that is, the market will always bring you a different "heartbeat" persistently. In the bull market, users who hold crypto assets enjoy the thrill of investment growth. In the bear market, users who short also experience an increase in the number and value of crypto assets brought by the price drop. And in the same relatively common period of market fallback and turbulence, what kind of trading strategy choice is most worthy for users to explore? In this blog post, we will use the simplest and easy-to-understand expression and thorough comparison to bring you the advantages of choosing a trading strategy on Futures grid 1x to short.