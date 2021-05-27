Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

NOTICE OF REVOCABLE TRUST PURS...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 21 days ago

NOTICE is hereby given of the administration of the Josephine T. Shores Trust dated March 9, 2001, and amended on March 6, 2013. Josephine T. Shores, Settlor of the Trust, of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, died on March 17, 2021. All persons having claims against Josephine T. Shores are requested to make known the same to the Trustee or attorney named below. All persons indebted to Josephine T. Shores are requested to make payment without delay to the Trustee or attorney named below. Robert Shores, Trustee, 1201 Virginia Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107. Patrick J. Felix, III, Esq., Patrick J. Felix, III, LLC, 213 East Main St., Carnegie, PA 15106.

classmart.post-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Carnegie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
City
Lakewood, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revocable Trust#Trustee#Iii#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate reports of casualties...