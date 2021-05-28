QYOU Media Management Update Call

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation(CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF)("Rockcliff" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a comprehensive desk-top study to consider an alternative mining method for its high-grade Tower copper project as part of the Company's value optimization efforts. The study looked at employing a mining method at Tower that is more traditional than the mining method contemplated in the Company's recent PEA which was filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2021. The study concluded that the alternative mining method has the potential to materially reduce pre-production capex while maintaining competitive operating costs. It is the intention of the Company to complete a 43-101 compliant study incorporating the results of the desk-top study in Q3 of this year. Management believes that the mining method outlined in the desk-top study also has the potential to be applied to the development of the Company's Rail deposit. In addition to the Company's focus on optimizing its portfolio of high-grade copper and zinc deposits through the application of mining methods designed to minimize pre-production capex the Board has approved a strategic initiative by management to explore various opportunities to bring scale to Rockcliff's operations through either project acquisition or a corporate merger or a combination of both.