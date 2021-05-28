Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

QYOU Media Management Update Call

By QYOU Media Inc.
ttownmedia.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis will host a one hour live conference call and live stream on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the presentation and discussion. Topics to be discussed include:

www.ttownmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Management#Q A#Television#Marketing Campaigns#Cnw#Qyouf#Ott#Co Founder#Us Influencer Marketing#Qyou Media Qyou Media#Vod#Lionsgate#Mtv#Qyou Media#Qyou Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
SONY
News Break
Disney
Related
BusinessBayStreet.ca

Branding and Entertainment Management Services that 108 Media Corp Provides

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / The media and entertainment industry continues to be a significant one that has a big impact on culture all over the world. One company that continues to be a leader in this field is 108 Media Corp. This organization has an international presence with personnel all over the world and aims to help its clients turn their ideas and inspiration into film, television, or other media that people all over the world can enjoy. The company provides a variety of services that have helped many in this field.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Khiron Provides European Management Updates

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Franziska Katterbach as President, Khiron Europe to replace Tejinder Virk, who has resigned from the Company.
Softwareretailtouchpoints.com

Bombas Finds its Media Management Footing by Optimizing Experiences with Cloudinary

While the company is expanding into other channels, like wholesale, Bombas has invested heavily in ecommerce and sees no signs of this primary channel slowing down in the future. For that reason, the apparel brand selected Cloudinary to help deliver a visually rich site that ensures an optimal customer experience for every visitor, regardless of the type of device used to access the website.
Businessprunderground.com

Stanford Media & DHS Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer OTT Management

DHS Group, a private equity and joint venture firm within its division that focuses on the measurement platform for OTT advertising, and Stanford Media, the full-service performance marketing and creative agency, today announced a new strategic partnership to offer brands a new suite of CTV media buying, management, and measurement.
Businessbywire.news

Four Toshiba directors call for board and management shake-up

TOKYO - Four of Toshiba Corp's independent directors called on Friday for a shake-up of the Japanese conglomerate's management and board, accusing them of "unacceptable" actions directly against the interests of shareholders. The call by the four - all non-Japanese - came a day after an explosive independent investigation alleged...
Stillwater, OKokstate.edu

Social media key in food recall management

Media Contact: Brian Brus | Agricultural Communications Services | 405-744-6792 | BBrus@okstate.edu. Social media carries more weight in managing food recalls than originally believed, according to recent Oklahoma State University research. The findings could have implications on how the agricultural industry and policymakers shape more effective risk communications and deal...
Quincy, ILquincymediacareers.com

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

If you are passionate about the power of social media, winning breaking news and always eager to deliver engaging content—here’s your chance. As a key member of the newsroom, you will report to the news director and play a critical management role at a dominant TV station. Plus, you get to join a family owned company and live in a gorgeous part of the country.
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

Successful Brand Reputation Management On Social Media Guide

Every business needs to be able to manage its brand reputation. This is critical if they want to continue growing as a brand. When a brand has a positive reputation, it increases customer confidence in the brand and the products and service. It also builds loyalty to the brand, drives sales, and ultimately boosts the brand's growth.
Googlemelodyinter.com

Ayobami Esther: Are you an Entry-Level Social Media Manager

You have finally gotten a job as a social media manager, but you feel clueless on how to effectively take the reins of responsibility without getting overwhelmed. Self-doubts are already creeping in because you are a fresh graduate who has no prior experience. Listen to me, breathe, just breathe. So many people have found themselves in this exact situation in the past, and today, they are doing remarkably well.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Rockcliff Provides Strategic Update and Announces Management Changes

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation(CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF)("Rockcliff" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a comprehensive desk-top study to consider an alternative mining method for its high-grade Tower copper project as part of the Company's value optimization efforts. The study looked at employing a mining method at Tower that is more traditional than the mining method contemplated in the Company's recent PEA which was filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2021. The study concluded that the alternative mining method has the potential to materially reduce pre-production capex while maintaining competitive operating costs. It is the intention of the Company to complete a 43-101 compliant study incorporating the results of the desk-top study in Q3 of this year. Management believes that the mining method outlined in the desk-top study also has the potential to be applied to the development of the Company's Rail deposit. In addition to the Company's focus on optimizing its portfolio of high-grade copper and zinc deposits through the application of mining methods designed to minimize pre-production capex the Board has approved a strategic initiative by management to explore various opportunities to bring scale to Rockcliff's operations through either project acquisition or a corporate merger or a combination of both.
Internetthexplorion.com

12 Best Social Media Management Tools to Manage Your Business

Social media management tools are changing the way people are able to interact with businesses, brands and organizations. As these tools get more sophisticated, it has become more important for organizations to stay on top of their social media presence by acting as a strategic influencer. Social media is a...
Internetjuvare.com

5 Innovative Emergency Management Use Cases to Harness Social Media

When response time is limited, clarity can be vital. This is why social media has grown to be an essential resource for modern emergency management. Social media opens the door to previously inaccessible communications. Emergency teams can engage disaster victims directly, and communities can regularly deliver safety updates from almost anywhere. With images, videos, audio recordings, messages, GIS data, the diversity of content, and different communication channels, social media during emergencies is a game-changer.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

AT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery

Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) said on Tuesday that the recently announced global entertainment and media business created with Discovery and WarnerMedia assets will be named Warner Bros. Discovery. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav made the announcement during a meeting with WarnerMedia employees at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.,...
Computerstoolfarm.com

Update: divergent media Scopebox v4.1.1 – Feature Requests & bug fixes

Divergent media has been hard at work adding feature requests and bug fixes to the latest version of Scopebox. v4.1.1 adds HDMI audio support for AJA devices, adds color label to alerts, scroll timeline options and more. divergent media ScopeBox Pro. Software Scopes for DIT, Production, Editing and Finishing. Scopebox...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Koch Media Announces New Gaming Label Called Prime Matter

Koch Media is expanding and going to give more opportunities to developers, as the company announces a new gaming label called Prime Matter — which will be the go-to publisher service for developers everywhere. As revealed during the Summer Game Fest event, Prime Matter is a newly announced label operating...
BusinessStreamingMedia.com

Telestream Partners with Encompass to Provide Content Management and Media Processing in Altitude Media Cloud

Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, and content management solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced a strategic partnership with Encompass Digital Media, to provide content management and media processing for Encompass’ Altitude Media Cloud. The Altitude Media Cloud was built specifically for the...
Technologydroid-life.com

Google Play Update is Getting Weird With App Management

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google is rolling out an update to Google Play that first made an appearance a couple of weeks back, but seems to be hitting more devices this week. The update is noteworthy because it dramatically changes the “My apps & games” section into a new “Manage apps & device” area where everything looks and functions differently.
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

EA Hires Former Call of Duty General Manager to Grow the Battlefield Franchise

EA has hired the former Call of Duty and Destiny General Manager, Byron Beede, to help grow the Battlefield franchise. According to IGN, Beede will step into the role of Battlefield‘s Senior Vice President and General Manager to develop the franchise beyond the release of the next title. Beede’s appointment...
Softwarereportsgo.com

Social Media Management Software Market to Increase Exponentially During 2027

The Social Media Management Software Market report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Social Media Management Software Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential. The latest Social...