Large Majority of Black Parents Satisfied with the Summer Learning Program their Child Attends. WASHINGTON, DC – As students try to recover from the isolation, trauma, and learning loss the pandemic caused, learning opportunities this summer will be vitally important. A new study that looks in-depth at summer learning in 2019 and 2020 finds that program participation among Black students is higher than ever before, with fully half of Black families with children reporting that their child was involved in a summer learning program in 2019. That is higher than the national average and an increase from 42% in 2013 and 35% in 2008. But while nearly 1.9 million Black children took part in a structured summer experience in 2019, 2.3 million more would have been enrolled if a program were available to them, their parents said.