Another light airs weekend requiring patience and copious amounts of suncream to protect against the wall to wall sunshine!. Early on Saturday afternoon, eleven Redwings and four One-Designs drifted out of the harbour in eager anticipation that the forecast F3 southerly sea breeze would kick in as the mainland heated up. There would have been twelve Redwings but Gosling found themselves hanging under one of cranes on the Redwing Quay with no power.